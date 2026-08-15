Modi puts manufacturing, youth at heart of India’s 2047 growth push, unveils seven-pronged strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday put youth at the centre of India’s next phase of development, calling for “next-level reforms” in education, skills, technology and the economy and laying out a seven-pronged growth strategy to take the country to a higher global scale by 2047.

Advertisement

In his 13th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi called upon political parties to work towards reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies, while announcing the creation of a new civil defence network.

The address marked a shift in the government’s Viksit Bharat narrative from the delivery of basic infrastructure and welfare outcomes of the past decade to a new goal centred on global competitiveness, self-reliance and structural reforms.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the seven powers outlined by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech for India's growth by 2047? ⌵ PM Modi outlined seven powers: manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power, green economy, and soft power, aimed at enhancing India's global competitiveness by 2047. 2 How does PM Modi propose to make India self-reliant in the energy sector? ⌵ PM Modi aims for energy self-reliance by setting a target of 100 GW nuclear power generation by 2047 and establishing five new nuclear reactors as part of a broader strategy for energy security. 3 Why is the youth a focal point in Modi's vision for India's future? ⌵ The youth are central to Modi's vision as he emphasizes their role in driving reforms in education, skills, and technology, including training one crore youth in artificial intelligence over the next year. 4 What initiatives did PM Modi mention to enhance youth participation in India’s development? ⌵ PM Modi announced free online coaching for youth preparing for examinations and called for active participation in sports, emphasizing a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 years. 5 How will India's agricultural sector benefit from new trade agreements according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted that new free trade agreements will open global markets for Indian farmers, allowing access to larger markets and promoting traditional foods as global brands.

The PM outlined seven “shaktis” (powers) – manufacturing power, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power, green economy, and soft power – that he said would provide India with “new speed and new height” as it works towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, when the country will mark its 100th Independence Day.

Advertisement

Stressing the need for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said the focus should be on manufacturing and becoming a competitive part of global value chains through cost, quality and supply-chain strength.

“India should not merely be a market for the world; it should be a key partner in the global supply chain. For that, our factories should be competitive, our products should be user-friendly, and the packaging should be the best,” the PM said while stressing that MSMEs should take advantage of a series of free trade pacts signed within developed economies.

He said 50 Indian companies should become Fortune 500 companies in the next few years, one Indian bank should rank among the world’s leading banks, Indian rating agencies, consultancy and auditing firms should gain global recognition, and one Indian pharmaceutical company should be among the top five globally.

Advertisement

The comments come days after the government relaxed rules allowing Indian consultancy firms to participate in more government contracts, a move first reported by Mint on 11 August.

Youth features prominently in his speech. Modi spoke about start-ups, foreign universities, free online courses for youth and training one crore youth in artificial intelligence over the next year. The PM also called upon the youth to participate more actively in sports.

This comes in the background of the protest of the youth at the Jantar Mantar that resulted in the ouster of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister on 25 July.

Energy security On energy security and strategic self-reliance, Modi reiterated the target of 100 GW of nuclear power generation by 2047 and referred to the need for five new nuclear reactors, critical minerals, energy security and data centres as emerging strategic requirements. The 100 GW nuclear target is also part of the government’s broader Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

The strategy also envisages India moving up global value chains in sectors ranging from manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, and green economy. Agriculture, meanwhile, is expected to shift towards higher-value processed and branded exports, while Gati Shakti is intended to reduce logistics costs.

The strategy also seeks leadership in AI, 6G and emerging technologies, self-reliance in defence and energy, and greater global recognition for India’s cultural and creative industries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the transformation of the previous decade, from expanded piped-gas access and solar capacity to complete railway electrification and presented these achievements as the foundation for the next phase of development.

The defence and internal-security components add another layer to the agenda, with the PM calling for further defence measures, reiterating the resolve to make India Naxal-free and announcing a civil-defence network.

Advertisement

He outlined these goals as achievable, given India’s stable political mandate and government. “India has a stable political mandate, a stable government, a vibrant democracy, a strong justice system, and a Constitution that gives direction to us all,” Modi said.

“With key state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand due over the next few years, the PM’s Independence Day speech also sought to address key voter segments,” said Arvind Mohan, former political researcher at Lokniti, the research programme of the Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies. “Initiatives targeting youth in Uttar Pradesh, the target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis, Nasha Mukt Bharat, free online coaching for students and efforts to promote civic development may be seen in this context,” Mohan added.

Advertisement

About the Authors Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape. Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Modi puts manufacturing, youth at heart of India’s 2047 growth push, unveils seven-pronged strategy