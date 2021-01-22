Subscribe
Modi interacts with Covid vaccine beneficiaries, calls India self-reliant
PM interacts with Covid vaccine beneficiaries

Modi interacts with Covid vaccine beneficiaries, calls India self-reliant

02:12 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while interacting with the Covid 19 beneficiaries in his constituency Varanasi said: the nation has willpower to manufacture its own vaccine - not one but two Made in India vaccines.

Vaccines are reaching every corner of the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard, he added.

Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime minister expressed pride over the development of two vaccines in the country to tackle coronavirus.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to say: The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 pm tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

Adding: This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow’s interaction.

Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have another meeting with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, PMO said.

The prime minister had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

The numbers actually reporting so far for getting vaccinated have so far been less than expected.

