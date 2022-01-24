“Digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. This technology was used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that these awards become all the more significant in the light of the fact that they have been conferred during the important period when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars around which India is celebrating 75 years of itsIndependence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops for the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

“He said this is the time to draw energy from the past and dedicate oneself to achieving great results in the coming 25 years of the Amrit kaal. He also greeted the daughters of the country on National Girl Child Day," the statement said.

Activities have been planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence. These programmes focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.

PM Modi said that in any sector, policies and initiatives are keeping youth at the centre. He cited initiatives such as Start Up India, Stand Up India, Digital India, Make in India along with Jan Andolan of Aatmnirbhar India and creation of modern infrastructure.

"This, he said, is in sync with the speed of the youth of India who are leading this new epoch both in India and outside," the statement said.

