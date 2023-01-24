Modi interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:24 PM IST
- The prime minister suggested the awardees to start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence, and presented souvenirs to them.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×