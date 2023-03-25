Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  ‘Modi is scared’, Check 10 biggest things Rahul Gandhi said in press conference

2 min read . 02:19 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
'The prime minister is scared of my next speech on Adani,' said Rahul Gandhi.

This was Rahul Gandhi's first press conference after he had been disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at 1 PM on March 25 at the party headquarters in New Delhi after having been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. Here are 10 biggest things he said at the press conference.

“Democracy attacked in the country"

Rahul Gandhi stated that he had said many times before that democracy was under attack in India. “We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he said.

“Drama to defend PM Modi"

This entire spectacle was staged to shield Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the straightforward inquiry of whose 20,000 crore had gone to Gautam Adani's shell companies. “I'm not frightened of these warnings, exclusions, or jail terms," Gandhi said.

“Not interested in anything but the truth"

Rahul Gandhi said he was not interested in anything but the truth. “I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this," Gandhi added.

“PM Modi is scared"

The fear in the eyes of the prime minister is evident over Gandhi's upcoming address about Adani, said the Congress leader. “That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification," Gandhi said.

"My name is not Savarkar"

“My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology," said Rahul Gandhi on BJP's demands for his apology.

“Will keep doing my work"

Gandhi will continue working even if they permanently remove him from consideration. “It does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country," Gandhi added.

“Never targeted any particular caste"

Regarding BJP accusations, Rahul Gandhi claimed he had never targeted any specific caste.

“Opposition will benefit"

The Congress leader commented on his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said that the Opposition would benefit the most from the government's panicky response.

“For Modi govt, India is Adani and Adani is India"

This country is Adani for this government, and Adani is this country, said Rahul Gandhi.

“My speech made in Parliament was expunged"

After his address in Parliament had been expunged, he wrote a lengthy response to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gandhi said. Several ministers made up the fact that he had requested assistance from foreign governments. But he did not do anything like that, he added. “I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," Gandhi said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
