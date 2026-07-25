‘Modi is the past:’ Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid CJP protests

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while students are the future of the country, PM Modi is the past, and the past can never fight the future.

Advertisement

Gandhi made these remarks while addressing reporters after he met a group of protesting students at his residence, including a young girl who had injured her leg. The Congress MP said their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable, adding that nothing short of it will be acceptable, news agency PTI reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the demands of the students protesting in Delhi? ⌵ The students, part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing concerns over corruption and incompetence in his administration. 2 Why does Rahul Gandhi believe PM Modi represents the past? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi stated that while students are the future of the country, PM Modi symbolizes the past, suggesting that outdated leadership cannot effectively address the needs of the future. 3 How did Sonam Wangchuk respond to criticism after ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk emphasized that he ended his 26-day hunger strike to prevent potential violence against protesters and clarified that he did not reach a deal with the government, focusing instead on student welfare. 4 Should Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Education Minister? ⌵ The CJP and student protesters believe he should resign due to alleged incompetence and systemic issues in the education sector, making their demand a central focus of their protests. 5 What triggers the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ The protests were sparked by alleged irregularities in India's education system, particularly following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which began on June 20 and intensified during recent events.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: CJP issues nationwide call for candlelight march on July 26

Rahul Gandhi extends support to CJP protesters He said, "The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable," and added, "There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked."

Claiming to have learned that a section of the Union Cabinet was considering shifting Pradhan to a different ministry, Gandhi said such a move would not address the issue. Extending support to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leader also noted that he told the students that no amount of pressure from the government could force their removal from the protest site.

Advertisement

He added, "I told the students not to worry. No amount of strength can move them from there (Jantar Mantar). They can shut down (the internet) and intimidate, but the students will not go away."

Students' protests intensify His remarks came as protests in Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), intensified. The CJP has been protesting since 20 June over alleged irregularities in the country's education system, particularly after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Chaotic scenes unfolded earlier on Monday after the students carried out the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, coinciding with the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session. As students and CJP protesters continued with their protest, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the large crowd. However, since then, scores of students have joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, with several other states also witnessing protests demanding accountability.

Advertisement

Last week, climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on 28 June and began his indefinite hunger strike, was forcefully removed from the protest site by Delhi Police personnel and moved to Safdarjung Hospital, in a move which the personnel said was in line with the court's order to take care of Wangchuk's deteriorating health. On 18 July, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the police, following which he went on a hunger strike.

On Thursday night, Wangchuk, who was moved to Medanta Hospital following a court order, ended his 26-day-long hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The activist cited a written assurance from the government regarding a resolution of the ongoing protests and the dropping of charges against all students involved in the protests. However, after he was criticised for ending the strike, Wangchuk released a video on Friday highlighting the circumstances that led to his decision, adding that his focus was not on Pradhan's resignation, but rather on the students' future.

Advertisement

With the protests showing no signs of easing, pressure continues to mount on the Centre over the students' demands.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.