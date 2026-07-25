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‘Modi is the past:’ Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid CJP protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed the ongoing CJP-led student protests, calling Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation ‘non-negotiable.’ He accused the Centre of trying to suppress the agitation and vowed continued support for students

Swati Gandhi
Published25 Jul 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026.(PTI)
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Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while students are the future of the country, PM Modi is the past, and the past can never fight the future.

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Gandhi made these remarks while addressing reporters after he met a group of protesting students at his residence, including a young girl who had injured her leg. The Congress MP said their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable, adding that nothing short of it will be acceptable, news agency PTI reported.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What are the demands of the students protesting in Delhi?

The students, part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing concerns over corruption and incompetence in his administration.

2
Why does Rahul Gandhi believe PM Modi represents the past?

Rahul Gandhi stated that while students are the future of the country, PM Modi symbolizes the past, suggesting that outdated leadership cannot effectively address the needs of the future.

3
How did Sonam Wangchuk respond to criticism after ending his hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk emphasized that he ended his 26-day hunger strike to prevent potential violence against protesters and clarified that he did not reach a deal with the government, focusing instead on student welfare.

4
Should Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Education Minister?

The CJP and student protesters believe he should resign due to alleged incompetence and systemic issues in the education sector, making their demand a central focus of their protests.

5
What triggers the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party?

The protests were sparked by alleged irregularities in India's education system, particularly following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which began on June 20 and intensified during recent events.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: CJP issues nationwide call for candlelight march on July 26

Rahul Gandhi extends support to CJP protesters

He said, "The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable," and added, "There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked."

Claiming to have learned that a section of the Union Cabinet was considering shifting Pradhan to a different ministry, Gandhi said such a move would not address the issue. Extending support to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leader also noted that he told the students that no amount of pressure from the government could force their removal from the protest site.

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He added, "I told the students not to worry. No amount of strength can move them from there (Jantar Mantar). They can shut down (the internet) and intimidate, but the students will not go away."

Students' protests intensify

His remarks came as protests in Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), intensified. The CJP has been protesting since 20 June over alleged irregularities in the country's education system, particularly after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Chaotic scenes unfolded earlier on Monday after the students carried out the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, coinciding with the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session. As students and CJP protesters continued with their protest, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the large crowd. However, since then, scores of students have joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, with several other states also witnessing protests demanding accountability.

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Also Read | CJP Protests: ‘New generation asks questions,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Last week, climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on 28 June and began his indefinite hunger strike, was forcefully removed from the protest site by Delhi Police personnel and moved to Safdarjung Hospital, in a move which the personnel said was in line with the court's order to take care of Wangchuk's deteriorating health. On 18 July, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the police, following which he went on a hunger strike.

On Thursday night, Wangchuk, who was moved to Medanta Hospital following a court order, ended his 26-day-long hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The activist cited a written assurance from the government regarding a resolution of the ongoing protests and the dropping of charges against all students involved in the protests. However, after he was criticised for ending the strike, Wangchuk released a video on Friday highlighting the circumstances that led to his decision, adding that his focus was not on Pradhan's resignation, but rather on the students' future.

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With the protests showing no signs of easing, pressure continues to mount on the Centre over the students' demands.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
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