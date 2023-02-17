‘Modi is the right man’ to seal India-Pakistan peace treaty: Former RAW chief
Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat believes that India and Pakistan may finally end up having a peace treaty in 2023.
If anyone could make it happen, it’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat believes that India and Pakistan may finally end up having a peace treaty in 2023. And, it’s PM Modi who is the “right man" to initiate it. Dulat believes Pakistan needs to make friends with India at the moment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×