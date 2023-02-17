If anyone could make it happen, it’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat believes that India and Pakistan may finally end up having a peace treaty in 2023. And, it’s PM Modi who is the “right man" to initiate it. Dulat believes Pakistan needs to make friends with India at the moment.

The former RAW chief recently published his memoir A Life In The Shadows. Dulat became in charge of Kashmir's Intelligence Bureau (IB) in 1989–1990. In his book, he wrote that Kashmir had taught him “the real game of intelligence". He joined the RAW after leaving the IB in 1999, although Kashmir remained his main priority.

He mentions in his book that India deals with nations like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China, and Kashmir is crucial to all of these nations.

“In this game, as I was to discover, there are very few rules and the work is rarely rewarding. And if you don’t learn to play the game fast, there are rarely second chances in a place like Kashmir," he wrote.

Dulat speaks at length about Kashmir in his memoir. The memoir's main thesis is that one needs to be able to think creatively on Kashmir.

During an interview with Deccan Herald, Dulat was asked about recently-retired Pakistani army general Qamar Javed Bajwa claiming that PM Modi would travel to Pakistan, spend nine days in a temple there and then return with a peace agreement that would put a 20-year moratorium on the Kashmir dispute.

The former RAW chief said, while he was not sure, there must be “some truth" in it despite the possibility of “some exaggeration" in it. He said he had a “gut feeling" that something positive about the Kashmir issue would happen in 2023 as Pakistan is eager for it.

While mentioning that Pakistan is in “a big mess", he said there was every possibility that PM Modi would “bail out" Pakistan. “He is under no pressure to move forward, but he can move forward," he told the publication.

Pakistan has been going through a massive economic crisis at the moment. Fuel prices in Pakistan are at an all-time high, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is taking its time distributing loans, which is wrecking the country's economy further.

