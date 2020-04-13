Modi, Jaishankar discuss covid-19 challenge with Vietnam, Iran

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the challenge posed by the covid-19 pandemic to the global economy with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The conversation is in continuation of the regular high level exchanges that Modi has been having with world leaders over the past weeks.

Separately, foreign minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, the former said in a Twitter post. This conversation too was one of the many calls that Jaishankar has either received or put through to his counterparts in countries across the world in the context of the pandemic that has sickened 1.86 million people and claimed more than 115,000 lives since it first emerged in China in December.

“The two leaders discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken to address this challenge," a statement from Modi’s office said.

“The leaders agreed on the potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting COVID-19, including for facilitating supplies of required medical equipment. They also committed to provide necessary support to each other’s citizens present in their territories," the statement added. The two countries also agreed to coordinate positions on a response to the pandemic, it added.

The past few weeks, Modi has spoken to many different world leaders including US president Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President.

The covid-19 pandemic was also the subject of the conversation between Iranian foreign minister Zarif and Jaishankar.

“Welcomed a call from FM @JZarif of Iran. Discussed respective responses to the #Coronavirus challenge. Also exchanged views on regional developments," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

Iran has been one of the countries seriously hit by covid-19 infections in Asia with more than 73,000 infections and more than 4,500 infections. India has brought back more than many hundreds of its people from Iran while some found to be infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus have been housed at a wellness centre in Qom.

“Iran's FM and his Indian counterparts held telephone conversations on the latest political situation in Afghanistan, illegal sanctions against #Iran , status of the #CoronavirusOutbreak, and weighed plans for collective measures to contain the disease, Iran’s embassy in New Delhi said in a Twitter post

Peace talks in Afghanistan have stalled after Afghan president Ashraf Ghani refused to let off 5,000 Taliban prisoners – a key element of the 29 February peace deal between the US and the Taliban, that will allow the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks and Washington to wind up its more than 18 year long stay in the country.