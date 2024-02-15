‘Modi ji, before new guarantees, calculate old guarantees:’ Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of failing to provide 2 cr jobs
From "doubling the farmer's income" to "bring back black money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year.
The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Nyay Yatra is currently happening in the state of Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.
