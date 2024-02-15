 ‘Modi ji, before new guarantees, calculate old guarantees:’ Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of failing to provide 2 cr jobs | Mint
Thu Feb 15 2024 13:13:12
‘Modi ji, before new guarantees, calculate old guarantees:’ Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of failing to provide 2 cr jobs

From doubling the farmer's income to bring back black money, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM Narendra Modi of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year.

Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi for unfulfilled promises (PTI)Premium
Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi for unfulfilled promises (PTI)

From "doubling the farmer's income" to "bring back black money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year.

The fresh attack comes amid simmering frustration among farmers, who are currently marching towards Delhi to remind the government of unfulfilled promises, including the crucial Minimum Support Price legislation they fought for over a year.

Also Read | Farmers protest traffic advisory: Vehicle jam on highways connecting Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad. Here's roads to avoid

His post added, "Guarantee of 2 crore jobs every year--false. Guarantee of doubling a farmer's income - false. Guarantee to bring back black money--false. Guarantee to reduce inflation--false. Guarantee of 15 lakh in every account--false. Guarantee of women's safety and dignity--false. Guarantee of making 100 smart cities--false. Guarantee to strengthen the rupee--false. Guaranteed to show China a red-eye - Lie. Guarantee that I will neither eat nor allow anyone to eat--false".

"The Prime Minister, who has been roaming around with a microscope of false dreams for the last 10 years, is running a business of fraud in the country," the Congress leader claimed.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi cuts short campaign in UP for this reason

"BJP government means guarantee of lies and injustice, Congress will do justice to the dreams of the country," he alleged.

The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nyay Yatra is currently happening in the state of Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. 

Published: 15 Feb 2024, 12:04 PM IST
