From "doubling the farmer's income" to "bring back black money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fresh attack comes amid simmering frustration among farmers, who are currently marching towards Delhi to remind the government of unfulfilled promises, including the crucial Minimum Support Price legislation they fought for over a year.

His post added, "Guarantee of 2 crore jobs every year--false. Guarantee of doubling a farmer's income - false. Guarantee to bring back black money--false. Guarantee to reduce inflation--false. Guarantee of ₹15 lakh in every account--false. Guarantee of women's safety and dignity--false. Guarantee of making 100 smart cities--false. Guarantee to strengthen the rupee--false. Guaranteed to show China a red-eye - Lie. Guarantee that I will neither eat nor allow anyone to eat--false".

"The Prime Minister, who has been roaming around with a microscope of false dreams for the last 10 years, is running a business of fraud in the country," the Congress leader claimed.

"BJP government means guarantee of lies and injustice, Congress will do justice to the dreams of the country," he alleged.

The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nyay Yatra is currently happening in the state of Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

