West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Congress party for not taking sane decisions to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. In a press conference in Goa, The Trinamool Congress Supremo stated that Prime Minister will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics.

Banerjee, on the last day of her three-day visit to the coastal state, said the country is suffering as the Congress could not take decisions. "I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot make the decision, why the country should suffer for that?" she added.

Banerjee accused Congress of not fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party, and said, "They (Congress) got the opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state".

Banerjee said the TMC believes in distributing seats for the regional parties in elections. TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections. The 3-time West Bengal CM urged all the regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes.

"I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," she said.

Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

