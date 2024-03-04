Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others on Monday changed their names on the X platfrom to ‘Modi ka Parivar (Modi’s family)'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move has come just after the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana where he said, "140 crore countrymen are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My India-My family, with the expansion of these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill my dreams with determination".

Prime Minister's 'Modi ka Parivar (Modi's family) statement was a verbal attack against the INDIA bloc alliance. PM Modi, in response to RJD leader Lalu Yadav Sunday's speech, said, "The entire country is saying that they are part of Modi's family", and added, "Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav at Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna said, "This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family...You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did not you get your hair and beard removed...".

Following this, senior BJP leaders added 'Modi ka Parivaar' in front of their names on the X in solidarity with PM Modi.

Along the lines with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign on the X platform (then Twitter) in 2019 before the Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of the BJP party have added "Modi ka Parivaar" in Hindi in front of their names. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!