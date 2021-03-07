Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Modi ki Dukaan': PM urges people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras

'Modi ki Dukaan': PM urges people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations, via video conferencing, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Staff Writer

The Prime Minister's remarks came while he was addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost.

"Medicines are expensive, that's why we've PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. I urge people to buy medicines at affordable cost from 'Modi ki Dukaan' (as people like to call it)," the Prime Minister said while interacting with a beneficiary.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong today via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while he was addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister was speaking after a woman, Rubina, from Madhya Pradesh, shared her experience of benefitting from Janaushadhi Yojana.

"My son has some medical issues. I used to buy 5,000 medicines for him per month and could not afford it. But my neighbour told me about affordable medicines available at 'Modi ji ki dukaan'. I went there and purchased medicines for 2,000 only. I am happy that Modi ji is helping us," she said.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered.

