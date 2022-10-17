Modi kickstarts distribution of Ayushman cards in Gujarat

Modi kickstarts distribution of Ayushman cards in Gujarat2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- As many as 50 lakh Ayushman cards have been printed in Gujarat and will be delivered soon to families, the PMO said
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat via video conferencing on 17 October, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries virtually.
As many as 50 lakh Ayushman cards have been printed in Gujarat and will be delivered soon to families, the PMO said.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed delight that such a mega event about public health is taking place just before Dhanteras and Diwali. He noted the coincidence that Dhanteras is at hand and Lord Dhanvantari who is considered to be the originator of Ayurveda is worshipped on the occasion.
Quoting the Shastras, the Prime Minister recited, “Arogyam Paramam Bhagyaam" and expressed happiness that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an event of such massive scale was taking place to give Arogya Dhan to lakhs of people of Gujarat.
“As the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister had started the ‘Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA)’ scheme in 2012 to shield poor citizens from the catastrophic costs of medical treatment and illness. In the year 2014, ‘MA’ Yojana was extended to cover families with an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh," the PMO said in a statement.
“The scheme was further extended to several other groups as well and later rebranded as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana," it said.
Drawing from the experience of the success of this scheme, the Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in 2018 - the largest health insurance scheme in the world providing coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on the family size and age.
With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards.
Ayushman cards are being given to the beneficiaries of PMJAY-MA as per National Health Authority guidelines.
