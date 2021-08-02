Modi launches new e-payment mode

This payment system has the potential to transform the way the government pays fertilizer subsidies. After implementing direct benefits transfer in the case of cooking gas, scholarships and a host of other benefits, the government is keen for implementing the same in the case of fertilizers. At present, fertilizer subsidy is transferred to the manufacturer based on transaction details captured in a point-of sale device at the time of the sale. E-Rupi could enable the government to deliver the benefit directly to the farmer in the form of vouchers which could be redeemed to buy fertilizers. Use of point-of-sale device and neem coating of urea have already helped in reducing the diversion of the subsidised commodity.

