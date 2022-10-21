Modi lays foundation of road, ropeways projects worth 3,400 cr in Uttarakhand

PM listed initiatives like electrification of all the villages, Har Ghar Jal, connecting Panchayats with optical fiber, health and wellness centres in every village, as few measures of furthering the ease of living and providing dignity to the people
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation of road and ropeway projects worth more than Rs. 3,400 crores in Mana, Uttarakhand.
Talking about the two ropeways Kedarnath to Gaurikund and Hemkund ropeway, Modi credited the inspiration and progress of the project to the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badri Vishal and Sikh Gurus.
He said the resilience of the people from hilly areas was used against them. “Their hard-working nature and strength were used as an excuse to deprive them of any amenities. They were last in priority for amenities and benefits. We had to change this. Earlier, the areas which were ignored as the frontiers of the country’s borders, we started working from there marking them as the beginning of prosperity. We tried to find solutions to these challenges of the mountains, which used to waste a lot of energy of the local people."
PM listed initiatives like electrification of all the villages, Har Ghar Jal, connecting Panchayats with optical fiber, health and wellness centres in every village, priority to hilly areas during vaccination, free ration to poor during the pandemic as measures of furthering the ease of living and providing dignity to the people.
“These facilities give youth new opportunities and boost tourism. I am happy that the Double-Engine government is giving continuous financial help for the skill development of the youth to improve the facilities of homestays. The campaign to connect the youth of the border areas with the NCC is also preparing them for a bright future."
“Modern connectivity is a guarantee of national defence. The government is taking one step after the other in this direction for the last 8 years. Two major connectivity schemes were launched a few years back, Bharatmala and Sagarmala. Under Bharatmala, the border areas of the country are being connected with the best and widest highways, and with Sagarmala, the connectivity of India’s seashores is being strengthened. The government has executed unprecedented expansion of border connectivity from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh in the last 8 years. Since 2014, the Border Roads Organization has constructed about 7,000 km of new roads and built hundreds of bridges. Many important tunnels have also been completed," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister added that the Parvatmala Yojana is improving the connectivity of hilly states. “The construction of a huge network of ropeways has begun under this scheme in Uttarakhand and Himachal. There is a need to change the perception of the border areas just as the military establishment did. We are making efforts so that these areas have a vibrant life where development is celebrated. The road that will be built from Mana-to-Mana Pass will benefit the region immensely. With the widening of Joshimath to Malari Road, it will be very easy for common people as well as our soldiers to reach the border."
