Modi leaves for Assam and Bengal. Here's what in his agenda today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit poll-bound states Assam and Bengal posted his agenda for the day along with a tweet: Leaving for Assam and West Bengal. Do watch the programmes LIVE.

Here's what on his agenda today:

West Bengal

LPG import terminal: On Sunday, Modi will inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by the state-run BPCL. "It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern India."

"It is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household," the Prime Minister's Office said.

348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section: He will also dedicate to the nation the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. Constructed at a cost of about ₹2,400 crore, the pipeline will help the revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant and in supplying gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal).

"It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid' project of the government, the PMO said.

Haldia refinery infra project: Modi will lay the foundation stone for a crucial project for the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation.

ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia: Another project to be inaugurated by the prime minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of ₹190 crore, the PMO said.

"These projects are in line with Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of the eastern India," the PMO said.

Assam:

Asom Mala: In Assam, Modi will launch 'Asom Mala', which is aimed at helping improve the state highways and major district roads network in the state.

The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the road asset management system, the PMO noted.

'Asom Mala' will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the national highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation. It will interconnect economic growth centres with transportation corridors and improve inter-state connectivity, it said.

Lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals: The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.

"The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northeastern region," the PMO said.

