Modi leaves for Assam and Bengal. Here's what in his agenda today

348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section: He will also dedicate to the nation the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. Constructed at a cost of about ₹2,400 crore, the pipeline will help the revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant and in supplying gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal).