Modi, Luxembourg PM to discuss ties, international issues

"Our [India and Luxembourg] historic bilateral ties go back to 1929, when our government opened its first vice-consulate in Bombay. This was followed by the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic and the Grand Duchy on July 1 1948. Over the decades, these relations developed from the extensive cooperation in the steel sector, as Luxembourg was among the top steel producers worldwide in the 19th century, into a strong partnership reflective of both countries' political priorities and business interests," he said.