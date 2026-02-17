Modi, Macron call bilateral ties a ‘force for global stability’ amid geopolitical volatility

India and France on Tuesday upgraded their ties to a "special global strategic partnership" and pledged to enhance collaboration in defence, commerce and essential minerals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron characterised the bilateral relationship as a "force for global stability" amidst rising international geopolitical volatility.

The prime minister, noting the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific region, emphasised that both India and France are committed to democratic principles, the rule of law and a multipolar global order.

"The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability. We are combining France's expertise and India's scale," Modi said in his media statement.

"We agree that reform of global institutions will provide solutions to global challenges. Whether in Ukraine, West Asia, or the Indo-Pacific, we will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region," Modi said.

"It is our shared commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

Following their deliberations in Mumbai, the two leaders also virtually launched an assembly facility in Vemagal, Karnataka, dedicated to manufacturing Airbus H125 helicopters, a move anticipated to bolster India's aerospace production sector.

The nations signed 21 accords and documents to intensify cooperation across various fields, including strategic minerals, defence, advanced technology, sustainable energy, and healthcare.

The agreements featured a defence cooperation treaty and a joint initiative between Bharat Electronics Ltd and the French defence major Safran to manufacture Hammer missiles within India. Another memorandum was signed regarding the reciprocal posting of military officers between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces.

The Modi-Macron dialogue extensively covered a range of topics, including defence and security synergy, trade and capital investment, co-production, critical mineral logistics, research and innovation, and academic exchange.

The prime minister said the two countries share a "very special relationship" and that France is one of India's oldest strategic partners.

"And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy. Based on this trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'special global strategic partnership'," Modi said.

"This partnership is not just strategic. In today's turbulent era, it is a partnership of global stability and global progress," he said.