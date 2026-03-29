Modi says ‘deeply grateful’ to Gulf countries for providing support to 10 million Indians during West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remarked that the continuing West Asian conflict has generated a grave situation this past month, impacting numerous nations.

Delivering his 132nd ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, he shared his appreciation for Gulf countries for assisting roughly 10 million Indians residing across that territory. He noted these nations have offered all essential aid and amenities to Indian nationals throughout this emergency. India has repeatedly voiced worries regarding the security of its massive diaspora within the Gulf during the current hostilities.

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“At present, a severe conflict has been ongoing for the past month. I am deeply grateful to the Gulf countries for providing all necessary support and facilities to nearly 10 million Indians living there," said Modi.

The prime minister encouraged the public to keep solidarity and ignore false information during this turmoil. He cautioned against hearsay and partisan remarks that might damage the nation. He also requested that citizens stay composed and unified to surpass this obstacle as one.

“Those who are engaging in politics should refrain from doing so, and those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country. People should trust only the information being provided by the government," he said.

The Iran war, initiated on 28 February through US-Israel bombings labeled Operation Epic Fury, has continued for thirty days.

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Consequently, Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a worldwide petroleum supply shortage.

PM Modi additionally suggested people prioritize wellness, pushing them to lower sugar use and decrease edible oil intake by 10 percent.

PM Modi said: “I have always urged that you all must focus on fitness. Less than 100 days are now left for the International Day of Yoga… Many of you have commented on my reply to the post of Instagram content creator Yuvraj Dua. He had urged me to ask his father to reduce sugar intake. I am happy that my request had a positive impact on his father… I would urge all of you to reduce your sugar intake also, and, as I have said earlier, we also need to cut down on cooking oil by 10%. These small efforts will keep you away from obesity and lifestyle diseases."

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During Mann Ki Baat, Modi also urged people to share information about old manuscripts should they come across such documents, for their proper verification and preservation.

"If you have a manuscript or information about it, do share its image on the Gyan Bharatam App. Information related to each entry is being verified before it is recorded. I am glad that thousands of manuscripts have been shared so far," he said.

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