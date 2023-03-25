‘Modi means corruption’, BJP leader’s tweet goes viral after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Lok Sabha disqualification1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:35 AM IST
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was the first person from the Indian film industry to be nominated for the National Commission for Women.
Following Rahul Gandhi's suspension from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, an old tweet by BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar has gone viral. In the tweet from 2018, Sundar criticised the prevalence of corruption among those with the Modi surname, suggesting that the word "Modi" should be redefined as "corruption".
