Regarding Gandhi's suspension, Khushbu Sundar commented that "he had said a few days back that he is unfortunately a parliamentarian. His words have come true. Moral of the story: think positive. Negativity takes you nowhere". She also noted the irony that Gandhi's disqualification came from the same judgement that he tore into pieces when Manmohan Singh proposed an ordinance on it in 2013.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}