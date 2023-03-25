Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'Modi means corruption', BJP leader's tweet goes viral after Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Lok Sabha disqualification

‘Modi means corruption’, BJP leader’s tweet goes viral after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Lok Sabha disqualification

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Varanasi, Mar 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at ‘One World TB Summit’ at Rudrakash Convention Centre, in Varanasi on March 24. (ANI Photo)

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was the first person from the Indian film industry to be nominated for the National Commission for Women.

Following Rahul Gandhi's suspension from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, an old tweet by BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar has gone viral. In the tweet from 2018, Sundar criticised the prevalence of corruption among those with the Modi surname, suggesting that the word "Modi" should be redefined as "corruption".

Several Congress social media accounts have shared the tweet and questioned whether Purnesh Modi, a Gujarat minister, will file a case against Sundar. However, Sundar has not commented on the tweet or deleted it.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail for his Modi surname comment, which led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The decision has triggered opposition parties, who have condemned it as political vendetta. The Congress has announced a nationwide agitation against Gandhi's disqualification, while the party will challenge the Surat court order in a higher court.

Also Read: Opposition rallies around Rahul Gandhi as BJP backs 'lawful' Lok Sabha disqualification - 10 points

Gandhi's counsel did not ask for mercy in court, but defended that the comment was not intentional and did not hurt the complainant Purnesh Modi. A similar defamation case was brought against Gandhi in Patna by Sushil Modi, who claimed to have been hurt by the comment.

Regarding Gandhi's suspension, Khushbu Sundar commented that "he had said a few days back that he is unfortunately a parliamentarian. His words have come true. Moral of the story: think positive. Negativity takes you nowhere". She also noted the irony that Gandhi's disqualification came from the same judgement that he tore into pieces when Manmohan Singh proposed an ordinance on it in 2013.

Also Read: ‘A deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy’: US Congressman on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna said on March 24 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Parliament is a deep betrayal of the Gandhian philosophy and India's deepest values.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Centre over the disqualification of the former national party president.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
