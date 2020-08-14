Modi now the longest-serving PM in non-Congress govt with 2,271 days in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest serving head of the country of a non-Congress government, with more than 2,271 days in office. Modi has now spent more number of days in office than former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who headed the first government of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While Vajpayee, who was the longest serving PM of a non-Congress government, remained in office for six years—From 19 March, 1998 to 22 May, 2004—Modi’s tenure as PM started in May 2014 and he would face re-election in May 2024, when he completes a decade in office.

The only prime ministers who have spent more number of years in office and remain ahead of Modi are Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all from Congress party. Among the other Congress PMs who have spent considerable time in office is Rajiv Gandhi, whose tenure lasted five years and 32 days, nearly 1,857 days; P.V. Narasimha Rao, comes a close second as he completed four years and 330 days in office as PM, that is, 1,761 days.

Interestingly, Modi also has the longest tenure as head of an elected government if his tenure of six years and 79 days as Prime Minister and another 12 years and 227 days as chief minister of Gujarat are counted together. Modi has been continuously in office of an elected government for more than 4,607 days since he became chief minister of Gujarat. Former prime minister Morarji Desai, who served as both PM and chief minister, was in office of an elected government for six years and 320 days, of which his tenure as PM was for two years and 126 days, while his tenure as CM was for fou years and 196 days.

