Modi now the longest-serving PM in non-Congress govt with 2,271 days in office

Interestingly, Modi also has the longest tenure as head of an elected government if his tenure of six years and 79 days as Prime Minister and another 12 years and 227 days as chief minister of Gujarat are counted together. Modi has been continuously in office of an elected government for more than 4,607 days since he became chief minister of Gujarat. Former prime minister Morarji Desai, who served as both PM and chief minister, was in office of an elected government for six years and 320 days, of which his tenure as PM was for two years and 126 days, while his tenure as CM was for fou years and 196 days.