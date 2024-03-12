Modi, over 30 foreign delegates witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise at Pokhran | Watch video

Roar of aircraft mid-air, valour displayed on ground during ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise is the call of a ‘new India’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from more than 30 nations witnessed the tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roar of aircraft mid-air, valour displayed on ground during ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise is the call of a ‘new India’, said PM Modi at ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise.

He also said that Pokhran has become witness to trinity of India's aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), belief, and self-pride. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise involves the showcasing of the calibrated tactical employment of niche technology in a tri-services environment against perceived threats.

The manifestation of the Indian armed forces' drive to become self-reliant can be seen by analyzing the procurement undertaken.

Speaking before the beginning of the tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said: "Today we are here to witness the display of the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces. Today tri-service will showcase the key Equipment and Weapons Systems." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise displays an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative.

It will also simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

The key equipment and weapons systems participating in the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication, the Indian Navy showcased naval anti-ship missiles, autonomous cargo carrying aerial vehicles, and expendable aerial targets.

To demonstrate air superiority and versatility in air operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas, light utility helicopters, and advanced light helicopters.

