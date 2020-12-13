Modi pained by the deaths in Rajasthan road accident

Modi pained by the deaths in Rajasthan road accident1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2020, 06:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted quoting him: In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. At least 10 people died in road accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.
His office said in a tweet quoting him, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi".
At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Saturday in a collision between a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.
The incident took place in the Nikumbh Police Station area.
Sources informed that about 16 people were in one of the vehicles and were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.
Chittorgarh Bassi police station in-charge Vinod Menaria said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his grief.
"Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.
