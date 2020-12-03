Modi pays tribute to India's first president Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Rajendra Prasad , India's first president, on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi writes, his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.

He also writes, Prasad's unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी सादर श्रद्धांजलि। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम और संविधान निर्माण में उन्होंने अतुलनीय भूमिका निभाई। सादा जीवन और उच्च विचार के सिद्धांत पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2020

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first president of India after its independence. He also headed the constituent assembly.

He also has the distinction of being the only Indian president to have served more than one term. He was at the helm during 1950-62.

