Modi pays tribute to India's first president Rajendra Prasad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi pays tribute to India's first president Rajendra Prasad

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 10:32 AM IST Staff Writer

Prime Minster Narendra Modi tweets Prasad's simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Rajendra Prasad, India's first president, on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi writes, his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.

He also writes, Prasad's unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first president of India after its independence. He also headed the constituent assembly. 

He also has the distinction of being the only Indian president to have served more than one term. He was at the helm during 1950-62.

