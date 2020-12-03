Modi pays tribute to India's first president Rajendra Prasad

Modi pays tribute to India's first president Rajendra Prasad1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Prime Minster Narendra Modi tweets Prasad's simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Rajendra Prasad, India's first president, on his birth anniversary.
In a tweet, Modi writes, his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.
He also writes, Prasad's unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.
Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first president of India after its independence. He also headed the constituent assembly.
He also has the distinction of being the only Indian president to have served more than one term. He was at the helm during 1950-62.
