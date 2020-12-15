Modi pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel

Modi pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 08:53 AM IST
On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets in Hindi, the path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. The PM calls him the Iron Man who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary describing him as the "iron man" who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.
The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet.
Patel, a freedom fighter who became India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.
The prime minister has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for him and has been the brain behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Patel who had passed away in 1950.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.