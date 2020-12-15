Modi pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel

Modi pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel

1 min read . 08:53 AM IST

Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets in Hindi, the path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. The PM calls him the Iron Man who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India