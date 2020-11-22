Modi pitches for greater technology access to developing countries

The Group of Twenty, or the G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It groups together the leaders of both developed and developing countries from every continent. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of global population and three-quarters of international trade. This is the second meeting of the G20 this year. A special summit was called in March Leaders of the Group of 20 or G20 major economies on Thursday pledged to infuse over $5 trillion into the global economy, and do “whatever it takes" to minimize the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.