Modi promises reform stimulus for a self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised sweeping reforms across sectors including in agriculture and taxation that would empower the poor and the marginalised while making the economy self-reliant and take a high growth trajectory.

While announcing a ₹20 trillion financial package, which is comparable to India’s gross tax revenue in a year, Modi said the reforms would aim at promoting local production, encourage domestic industry and attract investments and insulate the country from future shocks such as the Coronavirus outbreak. Modi also reached out to the financially weaker sections, migrant labourers and farmers and said they have suffered enough. "Migrant labourers, farmers and the poor have suffered a lot. It is our duty to strengthen them," Modi said in his 33 minute long speech.

The union government was under tremendous pressure from both opposition as well as NDA ruled states that have been consistently demanding a separate package for labourers and for farmers. The nationwide lockdown since 25 March has crippled the rural economy and affected the harvesting and sale of agricultural produce.

The outreach to farmers, poor and unorganized sector is significant as most of the migrants are returning to politically significant states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. While Bihar will witness assembly elections later this year, West Bengal will go to polls next year.

Modi in his address on Tuesday also said that the country has to move towards bolder reforms and gave the example of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mudra loan scheme. “Reform and supply chain of agriculture so that the coronavirus pandemic will not impact the agriculture sector and farmers are future-ready for any such grave crisis," he added.

India has to undertake sweeping reforms, Modi said, adding that it will cover the supply chain of agriculture, rational tax systems, simpler rules and a robust financial system. “This will encourage businesses, attract investments and strengthen make in India," the Prime Minister said.

While making the swadeshi push, Modi ensured that his speech does not border on protectionism.

“India’s culture considers the world as one family, and progress in India is part of, and also contributes to, progress in the whole world," an official statement said quoting from Modi’s speech. The reforms are also aimed at making India part play a larger role in global supply chains even as big businesses consider reorganising their worldwide operations.

“Corona has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. During hardship, only local production has saved us. It is not just a necessity, it is also our responsibility. We have to make it our guiding principle," Modi said indicating that reforms will emphasise on strengthening local production. Modi also said that the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class and industries.

Analysts said that one needs to wait and see the impact of the proposed measures. “In the days of lockdown, the strongest visual India saw was of exit of the poorest from urban/manufacturing centres even in the face of adversity…One has to really wait and see whether the scope of this policy reaches them and an economic revival of enterprises that employ them happen or not. If it reaches them, then it will have everyone’s support," said Manisha Priyam, a New Delhi based political analyst.

"Dear PM, the mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter about Modi's speech.

PM said that the coronavirus pandemic had shown the power of struggle and patience of the poor people especially street vendors, labourers, domestic labourers - they have faced a lot of trouble, sacrificed a lot. Modi said that there was no one in the country who would have not felt their absence.

"It is our responsibility to make them powerful, take big steps for their economic advantage.

Keeping this in mind, whether the poor, labourers, migrant labourers, those engaged in animal husbandry, fishermen, those from organized or unorganized sector - for all groups something significant will be announced in the financial package," Modi said.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to this story

