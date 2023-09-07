Modi proposes 12-point cooperation plan with ASEAN countries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a 12-point cooperation plan to expand cooperation with ASEAN countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the ASEAN-India summit in Indonesia, Modi called for establishing “multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor that links South-East Asia-India-West Asia-Europe", according to a release by India’s external affairs ministry.

This is in line with India’s larger focus on improving linkages with ASEAN economies. This has acquired particular importance since trade with ASEAN nations stands at $134 billion, which is over 11% of India’s total trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi offered to share India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with ASEAN nations and also announced the creation of an ASEAN-India fund for Digital Future. Cooperation of maritime safety and security as well as disaster management was another key focus of the Prime Minister’s proposal. India also invited ASEAN nations to join the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure. Cooperation on counter-terrorism, disinformation and traditional medicine were some of the other important proposals.

“At the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister held extensive discussions with ASEAN partners on further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and charting its future course. Prime Minister reaffirmed ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between India's Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). He also emphasized the need to complete the review of ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time bound manner," reads a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi also took part in the East Asia Summit, which brings together leaders from major Indo-Pacific nations. During Modi’s visit, India announced that it would set up an Embassy in Timor-Leste. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the 18th East Asia Summit, Prime (Minister) reiterated the importance of EAS mechanism and reaffirmed our support to further strengthening it. Prime Minister underlined India’s support for ASEAN centrality and called for ensuring a free, open and rules based Indo-Pacific," the release said.