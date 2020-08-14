Modi pushes for empowerment outreach via taxation reforms

The focus of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was to connect the poor to the banking infrastructure and secure the lives of marginalized section of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, two days before his address to the nation on Independence Day. He announced a series of steps, including faceless tax assessment, which has been one of the key pitches of the government against corruption in the taxation system at the launch of “Transparent Taxation—Honouring the Honest" on Thursday.

The focus of the Union government in the last six years has been “banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded", Modi said. The move would help build a new and self-reliant India with trust and responsibility and by honouring the honest, he said.

“Today is the beginning of a new journey. Honouring the honest is to respect the honest. The honest taxpayers of the country are playing a critical role in the development of the country. When the life of the honest taxpayers of the country transforms, the taxpayer moves forward and the country moves towards development," Modi said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has in the last six years connected more than 400 million people to the banking network under the Jan Dhan Yojana and brought over 80 million beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana, which provides subsidized cooking gas to the poor and marginalized people, especially women.

“PM Narendra Modi has often said that the Union government is dedicated to the upliftment of the poor and marginalized section of the people. If we look at both Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala, both these government schemes focus on financially weaker sections but the real beneficiaries are women who have benefited more from these schemes. Similarly, the move to build toilets have also benefited the poor with a specific focus to transform the lives of women," said a senior BJP leader.

The decision of the BJP-NDA combine to reach out to the poor and financially weaker sections through government schemes has not just increased the voter base of the party but has also helped the BJP in its electoral victory both in assembly and national elections. The BJP-NDA combine got more than 171.6 million votes and a 31.34% vote share in 2014, with the tally for the BJP increasing by 57.4 million votes in the 2019 general elections when it got more than 229 million votes and a vote share of more than 37%.

The outreach by Modi, particularly to the middle class, on issues of banking and taxation comes at a time when the Union government has been under criticism by opposition parties over a slowing economy, which has got been further impacted by the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown for more than three months.

“It is broadly a tactic to convey that Modi is busy with issues of large-scale reforms and governance that affect people and to show that he thinks about large-scale, pan-India issues. It is also a way of conveying that while the world and the country is talking about the coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse, India under Modi has moved over to governance," said Manisha Priyam, a New Delhi-based political analyst.

“The tax transparency reforms will be welcomed by the large middle class because it is largely the one that pays taxes. What is also important is that Modi came to power on the back of a massive anti-corruption sentiment particularly among the middle class. This move will reignite that feeling that the government is taking measures to combat it," she said.

