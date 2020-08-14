Modi pushes for empowerment outreach via taxation reforms

The decision of the BJP-NDA combine to reach out to the poor and financially weaker sections through government schemes has not just increased the voter base of the party but has also helped the BJP in its electoral victory both in assembly and national elections. The BJP-NDA combine got more than 171.6 million votes and a 31.34% vote share in 2014, with the tally for the BJP increasing by 57.4 million votes in the 2019 general elections when it got more than 229 million votes and a vote share of more than 37%.