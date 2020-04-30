Modi pushes for reforms as India looks to restart economy

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to gradually kickstart its economy after a 40-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday nudged various ministries under his government to accelerate reform initiatives and remove obstacles in a time-bound manner to attract investment and promote industrial growth.

Modi held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments to boost the economy against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

“It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and action should be taken in a time bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meeting by Modi comes a day after a task force headed by economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty projected an investment need of ₹111 trillion over the next five years to build infrastructure projects and drive economic growth.

The task force under Chakraborty which submitted its final report days before his retirement proposed that the projects be implemented under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a first of its kind exercise, by consulting states, relevant ministries and departments. Three committees will be set up to monitor project progress, eliminate delays, and find ways to raise resources, along with a steering committee in each of the infrastructure ministries. The task force was set up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech last year, promised to roll out an ambitious infrastructure push worth ₹100 trillion over five years to make India a $5 trillion economy.

“It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. During the meeting, the PM directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time bound manner," the PMO statement said.

The meeting by PM Modi, which was attended by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Amit Shah, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, discussed various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors. “Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments," the statement added.

