Modi pushes for social distancing with onset of festive season

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned that the start of the festive season requires an even greater need to maintain discipline and follow social distancing guidelines, not only to protect themselves but also those around them from covid-19.

Modi said despite the covid-induced challenges, kharif crop acreage increased this year. “The sowing of kharif crop has increased by 7% in comparison to last year. The sowing of rice increased by 10%, dal increased by 5%, coarse cereals increased by 3%, oilseeds increased by 13%, and cotton by 3%. It is the time to honour the farmers of the country who have worked hard during these challenging times," he said in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Modi said there was a sense of euphoria during festivals, but people have shown greater self-control, as they celebrated Ganesh Utsav through online means and in an eco-friendly manner. “Normally this is the time of celebration and there will be festivities. While people are in a celebratory mood there is a sense of discipline. People are aware that there should be a sense of responsibility," he added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via