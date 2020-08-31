Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Modi pushes for social distancing with onset of festive season
PM Narendra Modi.

Modi pushes for social distancing with onset of festive season

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST Gyan Varma

Modi says despite the covid-induced challenges, kharif crop acreage increased this year

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned that the start of the festive season requires an even greater need to maintain discipline and follow social distancing guidelines, not only to protect themselves but also those around them from covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned that the start of the festive season requires an even greater need to maintain discipline and follow social distancing guidelines, not only to protect themselves but also those around them from covid-19.

Modi said despite the covid-induced challenges, kharif crop acreage increased this year. “The sowing of kharif crop has increased by 7% in comparison to last year. The sowing of rice increased by 10%, dal increased by 5%, coarse cereals increased by 3%, oilseeds increased by 13%, and cotton by 3%. It is the time to honour the farmers of the country who have worked hard during these challenging times," he said in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Modi said despite the covid-induced challenges, kharif crop acreage increased this year. “The sowing of kharif crop has increased by 7% in comparison to last year. The sowing of rice increased by 10%, dal increased by 5%, coarse cereals increased by 3%, oilseeds increased by 13%, and cotton by 3%. It is the time to honour the farmers of the country who have worked hard during these challenging times," he said in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Modi said there was a sense of euphoria during festivals, but people have shown greater self-control, as they celebrated Ganesh Utsav through online means and in an eco-friendly manner. “Normally this is the time of celebration and there will be festivities. While people are in a celebratory mood there is a sense of discipline. People are aware that there should be a sense of responsibility," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated