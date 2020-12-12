Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray wish Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday.

The PM wrote "Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted this afternoon extending his greeting to the veteran politician. Gandhi wrote, Best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

Best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar on his birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 12, 2020

On the occasion, the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai has been decked up. The compound of YB Chavan Centre has been decorated with garlands, while a giant rangoli was made showcasing NCP's symbol. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a painting of NCP chief.

Earlier this morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted NCP president describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all.

"We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life," he said in a statement.

Pawar, who was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, has a political career spanning over 50 years. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then.

However, in 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre.

At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Pawar has also been credited for stitching the alliance between three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP after 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to form the government in the state. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via