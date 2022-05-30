Modi releases benefits under PM Cares for children who lost parents to covid

Apart from ₹10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counselling through samvad helpline for psychological and emotional help
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said PM Cares for children is a small effort to reduce the difficulties of children who lost both their parents to covid-19.
Releasing the benefits to the orphaned children virtually, Modi said "PM CARES for children is also a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity."
“For other daily needs, arrangements have also been made for 4 thousand rupees every month for them through other schemes. Apart from ₹10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counselling through samvad helpline for psychological and emotional help," said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister noted that the fund also helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators and setting up oxygen plants during the covid period. Because of this many lives, and the future of many families could be saved.
During the toughest times of the pandemic, India relied on its strength. “We trusted our scientists, our doctors, and our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem but we came out as the solution giver. We sent medicines, and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen", he said. Our country is moving as the fastest growing economy and the world is looking towards us with new hope and faith," said the Prime Minister.
Union minister of women and child development Smriti Zubin Irani and other cabinet ministers and chief ministers of respective states/UTs were present on the occasion.
