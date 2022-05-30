Modi releases benefits under PM Cares for children who lost parents to covid

During the toughest times of the pandemic, India relied on its strength. “We trusted our scientists, our doctors, and our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem but we came out as the solution giver. We sent medicines, and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen", he said. Our country is moving as the fastest growing economy and the world is looking towards us with new hope and faith," said the Prime Minister.