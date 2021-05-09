Modi reviews covid situation in Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 crore on Sunday as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further. Meanwhile the central government is also looking at health consulting firms too for helping in mitigating the pandemic. “Realising the need for increased public-private sector engagement we are also supporting donor initiatives that will help strengthen the vaccine supply chain through our innovative and first-of-its kind blended finance facility that will allow social and market-based solutions to be introduced and scaled rapidly," said Ashwajit Singh, Managing Director, IPE Global, international development consulting firm. IPE global is currently supporting the central government in all relief efforts using resources, and technology to mitigate the crisis. The consulting company is supporting orientation and training of health workers on COWIN Application use, designing Covid-19 vaccination monitoring dashboard or facilitating with the set-up of vaccination sites.