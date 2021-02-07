Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, Amit Shah assures assistance

As Uttarakhand remains under high alert after glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand today following floods caused by a glacier burst at Joshimath in Chamoli district, and took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Modi tweeted.

The PMO said in another tweet that Modi, who is in Assam to launch several development projects, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister.

"Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," the PMO said.

PM Modi is on a tour to Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams of the NDRF have been deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

NDRF की कुछ और टीमें दिल्ली से Airlift करके उत्तराखंड भेजी जा रही हैं। हम वहाँ की स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/BVFZJiHiWY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, Shah said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding the situation.

He said, "Have spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP and NDRF regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to devbhoomi."

A home ministry spokesman had earlier said that a total of four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) are being airlifted to Dehradun and they will reach Joshimath.

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

