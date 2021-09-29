NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a total cost of ₹50,000 crores at an interaction with senior officials of central and state governments under an oversight initiative called ‘Pragati.’

As part of this monthly interaction, Modi seeks to address common man’s grievances and reviews key programmes and projects of the central government as well as those projects flagged by state governments.

At Wednesday’s meeting, eight projects were reviewed. Four of these projects were from the ministry of railways, two from the ministry of power and one each from ministry of road transport and highways and ministry of civil aviation. Having a cumulative cost of around ₹50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states--Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, said an official statement.

In the previous 37 ‘Pragati’ meetings, 297 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.39 trillion were reviewed.

The Prime Minister’s Office, central government secretaries and chief secretaries of states take part in these meeting. The issues to be flagged before the Prime Minister are picked up from the available database of public grievances, ongoing programmes and pending projects. The idea is to proactively address programmes and projects and iron out any glitches.

Pragati or ‘pro-active governance and timely implementation’ seeks to make governance more efficient and responsive. It is the Modi administration’s priority to deliver maximum governance with a ‘minimum government.’

