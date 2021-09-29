Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Modi reviews key projects at Pragati meeting

Modi reviews key projects at Pragati meeting

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Modi seeks to address common man’s grievances and reviews key programmes and projects of the central government as well as those projects flagged by state governments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a total cost of 50,000 crores at an interaction with senior officials of central and state governments under an oversight initiative called ‘Pragati.’ 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a total cost of 50,000 crores at an interaction with senior officials of central and state governments under an oversight initiative called ‘Pragati.’ 

As part of this monthly interaction, Modi seeks to address common man’s grievances and reviews key programmes and projects of the central government as well as those projects flagged by state governments. 

As part of this monthly interaction, Modi seeks to address common man’s grievances and reviews key programmes and projects of the central government as well as those projects flagged by state governments. 

At Wednesday’s meeting, eight projects were reviewed. Four of these projects were from the ministry of railways, two from the ministry of power and one each from ministry of road transport and highways and ministry of civil aviation. Having a cumulative cost of around 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states--Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, said an official statement.  

At Wednesday’s meeting, eight projects were reviewed. Four of these projects were from the ministry of railways, two from the ministry of power and one each from ministry of road transport and highways and ministry of civil aviation. Having a cumulative cost of around 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states--Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, said an official statement.  

In the previous 37 ‘Pragati’ meetings, 297 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.39 trillion were reviewed. 

In the previous 37 ‘Pragati’ meetings, 297 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.39 trillion were reviewed. 

The Prime Minister’s Office, central government secretaries and chief secretaries of states take part in these meeting. The issues to be flagged before the Prime Minister are picked up from the available database of public grievances, ongoing programmes and pending projects. The idea is to proactively address programmes and projects and iron out any glitches.  

The Prime Minister’s Office, central government secretaries and chief secretaries of states take part in these meeting. The issues to be flagged before the Prime Minister are picked up from the available database of public grievances, ongoing programmes and pending projects. The idea is to proactively address programmes and projects and iron out any glitches.  

Pragati or ‘pro-active governance and timely implementation’ seeks to make governance more efficient and responsive. It is the Modi administration’s priority to deliver maximum governance with a ‘minimum government.’

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Pragati or ‘pro-active governance and timely implementation’ seeks to make governance more efficient and responsive. It is the Modi administration’s priority to deliver maximum governance with a ‘minimum government.’

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!