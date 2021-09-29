Modi reviews key projects at Pragati meeting

At Wednesday’s meeting, eight projects were reviewed. Four of these projects were from the ministry of railways, two from the ministry of power and one each from ministry of road transport and highways and ministry of civil aviation. Having a cumulative cost of around ₹50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states--Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, said an official statement.