NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday reviewed projects of railways, road and power ministries through the ICT based multi-modal platform ‘Pragati’.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review including eight projects and one scheme. Among the eight projects, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and two projects were from the Ministry of Power, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Though the PMO did not give details of the project taken up for discussion or any decision taken during the meeting, it said the “eight projects have a cumulative cost of Rs. 1,26,000 crore concerning 14 states viz., Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi".

The Prime Minister stressed on the significance of timely completion of these projects.

During the interaction, PM Modi reviewed the scheme of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ and asked the officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure provision of a wide array of benefits to the citizens.

“Prime minister also directed the state officials to keep monitoring construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds," PMO said in a statement.

Availability of hospital beds and oxygen has been a constant debate since the outbreak of the pandemic and during the second wave of the Pandemic in April-May 2021, shortage of oxygen became a crisis of national proportion.

The National Institute of Disaster Management has reportedly told the government that a possible third wave of coronavirus may reach its peak around October and has advised sprucing up of medical facilities across the states.

