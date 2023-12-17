'Modi running away from debate to protect...': Congress slams PM over remarks on Parliament security breach
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Sunday accused PM Modi of running away from a debate on the Parliament security breach and hinted that the Opposition's impasse with the government over the issue will continue until Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement in the House
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first comments on the Lok Sabha security breach, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Sunday accused the prime minister of running away from a debate on the incident and hinted that the Opposition's impasse with the government over the security breach will continue until home minister Amit Shah makes a statement in the Parliament.
On December 13, two individuals leapt from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and caused commotion with their smoke cannisters. They were later overpowered by the members of the parliament. Certain members have demanded the resignation of Amit Shah in connection with the incident.
The government has asserted that the Lok Sabha secretariat is accountable for the security within the Parliament complex, and it has been adhering to the directives issued by the Speaker.
PM Modi told the Hindi daily that the probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of the people behind it and their motives.
"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.
"What happened is very serious," Modi said in his first comments on Wednesday's breach.
"There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this," he added.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed concerns over the security breach at the new Parliament building and said it was quite a serious matter.
"The Parliament security breach is a serious matter. There was a great lapse... The Union Home Minister has already admitted that. Let them investigate it," Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for Delhi.
Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the prime minister should speak in the Parliament.
"PM Modi should also speak in the Parliament on security breach, like he is speaking to a newspaper and Union Home minister is speaking to a TV channel," she told ANI.
