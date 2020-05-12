Modi's Rs20-trillion boost to economy, wants people to be 'vocal about local'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the much-awaited stimulus package that, combining the previous packages announced by the central bank and the government, make it a Rs20 trillion stimulus for the economy. It amounts to nearly 10% of the GDP.

The package covers land, micro, small and medium enterprises and the salaried class. Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman will give details of the package on Wednesday, the PM said.

In his half-hour-long address to the nation, he said the government will undertake reforms to encourage businesses and simplify taxes for a strong financial system.

The government had in March announced a Rs1.7-trillion package while the Reserve Bank of India has so far announced liquidity measures amounting to around Rs3 trillion. Wednesday's announcement will thus be keenly watched, given its size and the prospects of major reforms that the PM hinted at in his speech.

He said the government's new pledge will stand on five pillars: economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand.

The Prime Minister said the economy will no longer undergo incremental change but quantum change. He urged the people to be vocal about buying local products.

"21st century is not only our dream but also our responsibility. There's only one path to achieve this: self dependent India," he said, exhorting people to be 'vocal about local'.

He said coronavirus is now going to be part of our lives but people should not let it overtake them.

The fourth phase of the lockdown will have a completely different character and colour. He said the government will detail the norms of the fourth phase of the lockdown soon. By the time the third phase of the lockdown ends on 17 May, it would have lasted 54 days.

Modi said the country will have to make its resolve stronger. "Our resolve has to be bigger than the danger," he said.

"We converted a problem into an opportunity. When India talks of self dependence, it doesn't advocate only itself. It considers entire world a family, it consider earth its mother. When that land becomes self dependent, the possibility of a safe and secure world is also ensured," he said in the first part of his speech.

