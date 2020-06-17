NEW DELHI: On day two of his meeting with states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the impact of Unlock 1.0 with 15 chief ministers on Wednesday. These states together account for more than 90% of total number of coronavirus cases in the country and have a high mortality count.

States are expected to raise two key issues -- focus on improving access to institutional healthcare facilities and need for further opening up of economy to tackle issues of lower consumer spending and unemployment.

Two key states -- Bihar and Uttar Pradesh -- which account for more than 65 lakh returning migrants are likely to raise the issue at the meeting today. Uttar Pradesh has more than 35 lakh migrant labourers who have returned from different states while Bihar has more than 30 lakh migrants.

"The focus is on greater testing and we want the help of union government to increase our testing facilities. So far, Uttar Pradesh has 1 lakh beds in hospitals and we are conducting more than 15000 tests every day," said a senior cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh. "We want to increase this to 20,000 tests daily. We had just one testing centre in the beginning of March but now it has increased to 33. We are making the effort to increase it further to help the test more," the minister added.

Chief ministers of four of the worst-hit cases due to the pandemic –- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat -– will also attend today's meeting. These four states together account for over 7,500 deaths. They have a total of 2.24 lakh cases out of which 1.14 lakhs have recovered. These states are likely to highlight need for more hospital beds, personal protective equipments (PPEs) and ventilators among others.

While states continue to focus on improving medical infrastructure, they also underline the need for allowing more economic activity. Some states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already ruled a pan-state stricter lockdown.

"The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations. I will request him (Modi) to make way for people to lead a normal life and for the improvement in the economic situation," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday according to a news report by Press Trust of India.

This is the sixth round of meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers, beginning with the first one on 20 March.

In his meeting with CMs on day one of the two-day meeting, Modi said green shoots have sprouted in the Indian economy over the past few weeks, since the country began easing restrictions after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing 21 chief ministers and lieutenant governors of Union territories on Tuesday, Modi said the experience of the first two weeks of Unlock 1.0 will help the Union and state governments craft strategies for the future.

