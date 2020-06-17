Modi's meeting with CMs: Things to watch out for on day 2

"The focus is on greater testing and we want the help of union government to increase our testing facilities. So far, Uttar Pradesh has 1 lakh beds in hospitals and we are conducting more than 15000 tests every day," said a senior cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh. "We want to increase this to 20,000 tests daily. We had just one testing centre in the beginning of March but now it has increased to 33. We are making the effort to increase it further to help the test more," the minister added.